Luke Combs Adds New Dates to What You See Is What You Get Tour, Makes It In-the-Round Style
Luke Combs is making a change for the fall leg of his What You See Is What You Get Tour.
The singer just added 19 dates and shared that he'll present his music in the round, like Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood have done recently and George Strait has done for years. The goal is to allow for more fans to see the show, he shares in an Instagram post announcing the tour.
The first of the new dates is Sept. 19 in Raleigh, N.C. See all of Combs' 2020 tour dates below.
Ashley McBryde will join Combs for the fall leg of the tour, as she had planned to for a leg that started earlier this month. Ray Fulcher and Drew Parker will split remaining opening dates. Fulcher has helped write many of Combs' hits, including his most recent No. 1 "Even Though I'm Leaving."
The new tour is named for Combs' What You See Is What You Get album, released last November. The album includes his hit song "Beer Never Broke My Heart" and his new single "Does to Me, a collaboration with Eric Church.
Luke Combs' 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour Dates:
Feb. 7 —Columbia, Mo. @ Mizzou Arena
Feb. 8 —Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 13 —University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
Feb. 14 —Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Feb. 15 —Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
April 18 —Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
April 19 —Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor World Arena
April 21 —Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center
April 24 —Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center
April 25 —Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
June 4-7 —Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Fest
June 13 —Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival
June 20 —North Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest
June 26—North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days
June 27 —Topeka, Kan. @ Heartland Stampede
July 10 —Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert
Sept. 19 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Sept. 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Sept. 25 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 26 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Oct. 2 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Oct. 3— Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
Oct. 15 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Oct. 17 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 20 —Billings, Mont. @ MetraPark — First Interstate Arena
Oct. 22 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 23 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 24 — Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Nov. 6 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Nov. 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Nov. 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nov. 20 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ BB&T Arena
Nov. 21 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Dec. 1 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Dec. 4 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
