Luke Combs Releases Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates

Luke Combs has rescheduled the What You See Is What You Get Tour dates to 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shows for this year have all been canceled as a safety precaution. Luke Combs will be hitting the road on June 22, 2021, to kick off the tour in Albuquerque, NM.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Luke Combs will be coming to Colorado Springs at the Broadmoor World Arena on October 20, 2021. Tickets that were purchased for the 2020 date will be valid for the new tour dates in 2021.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: Luke Combs