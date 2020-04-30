Patience is turning into a major virtue for Luke Combs and his fiancee, Nicole Hocking, as the country couple are still prepping for their upcoming wedding despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

Despite everything that's going on, they are still moving forward.

“Things are still on track as of right now,” Combs says in a recent interview with ET Canada. ‘That’s all I know as far as that stuff goes, we’re still planning on doing it, we’re still picking out napkins and stuff like that, so all that stuff is all systems go as of right now.”

And while the current quarantine has left Combs plenty of time to watch TV, hunt turkeys and work out, it has also given him the time to help Hocking a bit with the wedding plans.

“I’m like the booze guy for sure,” he says with a laugh. “Probably gonna dabble in some playlists, I am sure that will probably happen. I’m just the good time engineer on this thing. That’s the official title I would give myself.”

Fans will recall that the “Beer Never Broke My Heart” hit maker proposed to his love in 2018, and the couple have always planned to have a 2020 wedding date. However, as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on people’s lives, it’s unknown when Combs will be doing anything from touring to getting married.

Granted, he doesn’t sound too worried about the details right about now, such as seating charts for the wedding.

“Maybe there is, maybe there isn’t formal seating, who knows,” he says. “There’s no way to know. Maybe it’s a come as you are kind of thing.”