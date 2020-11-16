Award-winning songwriter Luke Dick teams up with Dierks Bentley on "Blazer," the newest release to come off of Dick's upcoming project, Music From the Documentary Red Dog.

"Blazer" is a groovy earworm dedicated to living a road-dog life that never goes out of style -- just like an old-fashioned Chevrolet Blazer truck. Bentley and Dick trade verses, coming together for the song's chorus.

"I'm still a Blazer, still got miles and miles to go / I'm still a Blazer, still got wheels and a radio / You might not see me down the road, but you know you'll see me later ...Yeah, I, I, I, I'm still a Blazer ..." the pair sing.

Dick wrote the song alongside Joey and Jeff Hyde. As a songwriter, he's scored his fair share of hits, including several recorded by Bentley: Dick had a hand in writing Bentley's chart-topping Brothers Osborne duet "Burning Man," as well as the title track of his latest studio project, The Mountain.

Due out on Dec. 4, Dick's new collection of 13 songs and nine interludes is the musical counterpart to Red Dog, a documentary about his unconventional childhood with a mom who worked as a dancer at the Red Dog, a famed Oklahoma City topless bar. In October, Dick shared another superstar duet off his forthcoming project, "Polyester" with Miranda Lambert. (Lambert's another country artist who has had massive success with songs written by Dick, including her recent No. 1 single "Bluebird" and her current single "Settling Down.")

In addition to those two stars, the Red Dog soundtrack also features performances from Natalie Hemby ("Mothers and Sons") and rising artist Jackson Dean ("B Level Hustler"). Patrick Carney of the Black Keys produced and sings on "Oklahomie," a song that he and Dick co-wrote.

For his part, Bentley recently released "Gone" as his next radio single. Though he's admittedly too "anxious" to put out a full album during such uncertain times, the singer says he gravitated towards his newest release because of its groove and smart lyricism.