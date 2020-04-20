Lyrid Meteor Shower Happening This Week

Meteor showers are always fun to watch. Especially now since the temperatures are starting to warm up a bit and you won't be turning into an ice cube to catch a glimpse of the event. The week of April 20 should be a great time to catch the Lyrid meteor shower.

The shower is expected to peak on Wednesday, April 22, and you could see 10 to 20 meteors an hour during that period. Wednesday night between midnight and 5 a.m. should be the perfect time to see the peak, with the new moon making it an extra dark night and perfect for stargazing.

