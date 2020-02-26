Macaulay Culkin Joins ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10

According to American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy’s social media, Home Alone star Macauley Culkin will be joining the Season 10 cast of the FX show. Murphy shared the revelatory video on Instagram this morning, with the names of Season 10’s cast materializing against a monochromatic ocean backdrop. Here’s the ominous video, soundtracked by Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night”:

The news of Culkin’s casting comes just two weeks after his profile in Esquire, in which he revealed that he unsuccessfully auditioned for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. It was his first audition in eight years, and the actor admitted to being rusty. Culkin has taken some time to focus on his personal pursuits, including the movie Changeland, which he made with his friend Seth Green last year. But it looks like he’s ready to get back on the acting horse, and what better comeback than a 16-time Emmy Award winner? Culkin will join series regulars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, both of which had to skip the ninth installment of the show due to other commitments. Other announced cast members for Season 10 are Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk have still remained tight lipped on the theme of this year’s season. According to Deadline, Murphy is “flirting with aliens and space” for Season 10. But whichever world AHS is set in, he assured it would stay true to the core of the series. Said Murphy: “I think that at the heart of it, it’s always about Americana.”