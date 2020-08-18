Six years after their debut single topped the country charts, Maddie & Tae have earned their second No. 1 single. "Die From a Broken Heart" is at the top of both the Billboard and Mediabase Country Airplay charts for the week of Aug. 22.

Also recently certified Platinum, "Die From a Broken Heart" was co-written by Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye with Deric Ruttan and Jonathan Singleton. It's the second single from the pair's The Way It Feels album, their sophomore full-length project, released earlier this year.

"We wrote this right when we were about to start transitioning labels. We were still in the in between, and we were feeling broken and feeling defeated at this point in our career — maybe not in a relationship, but in our career, we were really, really having a hard time [with] the unknown and the uncertainty," Marlow told The Boot in 2018. "And when [Jonathan] mentioned that title, we were like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

WATCH: The Real Story Behind "Die From a Broken Heart"

Maddie & Tae were signed to Big Machine Label Group's Dot Records for their self-titled first EP and their debut album, 2014's Start Here. However, as they were working on their sophomore project, Dot Records closed, leaving the pair without a label home.

Marlow and Dye signed with Mercury Nashville in 2018. Their first release with the label was "Friends Don't," which peaked in the 30s on the charts.