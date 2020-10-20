The Voice continued to represent country music well on Tuesday night (Oct. 20) during the second night of blind auditions for Season 19. 24-year-old Madeline Consoer won her way onto Kelly Clarkson's team by auditioning with a Maren Morris song that was a bold statement of purpose.

Consoer prefaced her performance with some background about the struggle she's had since moving to Nashville. Though her parents are supportive of her musical dreams, she admits that it's difficult to hang in. She chose to sing Morris' "Girl" during her audition, lauding the song's uplifting message.

Consoer delivered the song in a slightly different arrangement from Morris' original, imbuing it with a slight rock edge that distinguished her from any other singer in the competition.

Clarkson was the only coach to turn her chair around, but Shelton revealed that he had only stopped himself because he saw Clarkson block him. Stefani admitted she had intended to turn but waited too late, leaving Consoer to join Clarkson's team for Season 19 by default.

"I love that you have this little rocker in you, and then you had these big notes," Clarkson gushed to her new team member, adding that she was happy not to have to fight Shelton for her. That followed an exchange that led off the evening on Tuesday, when Shelton blocked Clarkson before she could get any shot at country singer Taryn Papa. Papa auditioned by singing Martina McBride's "Anyway," earning a three-chair turn before choosing Shelton as her coach.

The Voice Season 19 airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8PM ET.

