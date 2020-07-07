Maj. Gen. Lutton to Take Command of 20th Air Force

The 20th Air Force will welcome its 24th commander during a change of command ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base on Wednesday, July 8.

Maj. Gen. Ferdinand “Fred” B. Stoss, who's been commander since January 2018, will pass the guidon to Maj. Gen. Michael J. Lutton.

A career space and missile officer, Lutton has been deputy director for Nuclear and Homeland Defense Operations, the Joint Staff, at the Pentagon since July 2018.

As commander, Lutton will be responsible for over 12,000 people at the Air Force's three intercontinental ballistic missile wings -- F.E. Warren, Minot and Malstrom.

He'll also oversee the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and the 576th Flight Test Squadron at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will be streamed live on the 20th Air Force's Facebook page.

​​