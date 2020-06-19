Majority Feels Normal Fall Sports Season is Ahead for Wyoming

Two weeks ago, WyoPreps asked high school sports fans their opinion about the upcoming Fall Sports Season in Wyoming.

We were curious as to what folks around the Cowboy State were thinking with the COVID-19 pandemic that is going on and after having the spring sports season of track and soccer canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) Board of Directors met a couple of weeks ago in Casper. Their discussions were dominated by preparations for this fall with contingency plans being put in place, just in case. As WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird told WyoPreps, the discussion for the football season wasn’t just Plan A or B. Thanks to COVID-19, they have possibilities ranging from Plan A through Plan H.

With the coronavirus and various plans being looked at, WyoPreps asked fans, “What Type of Fall Sports Season Do You Foresee?”

We received a great response in voting with the majority, over 56 percent, saying they feel it will be a ‘normal season with no restrictions.’ Nearly 31 percent of respondents think Wyoming will have games and events with only some fans. A little more than seven percent of those that participated in the poll feel Wyoming will have shortened seasons because of the pandemic. Finally, close to six percent of the poll thinks games and events will have no fans in attendance due to COVID-19.

That brought us to our second question, which was "Would You Be Okay With No Fans at Wyoming High School Sports Events This Fall?"

Over 64 percent of those that responded said ‘No.’ Close to 21 percent said ‘Yes.’ Another 14 percent said, ‘Maybe, it depends on the sport.’

WyoPreps did leave an “Other” option, which gave fans a chance to add their thoughts. One respondent wrote, “if the WHSAA pays for NFHS subscriptions, yes.” Several schools offer fans a chance to watch some of their live events through the NFHS Network, which is a pay-per-view platform.

Another person said, “Seriously? Play ball.”

The last three that added their response were similar. One person wrote, “As long as kids can play, that is what matters.” Another poll respondent said, “Yes if it means we get to play.” The last added, “If that’s the only way the kids can play, but not ideal.”

The Fall Sports Season at the high school level starts with the first practices for Class 4A football teams, plus golf and tennis on Monday, Aug. 10. For the other four classifications of football, as well as, volleyball, girls’ swimming, and cross country, they will begin on Monday, Aug. 17.

Given everything that’s already happened, plus, so much uncertainty with what lies ahead, how things play out for Wyoming’s High School Fall Sports Seasons is anybody’s guess.

Poll results here: