Majority of People Upgraded Their Home Entertainment This Year

If it's your only form of entertainment in 2020, it better be good.

This year has been unlike anything we've ever experienced before. Many of the things we enjoyed in 2019 just weren't an option in 2020. We found ourselves confined to our homes and that led to a lot of binge watching.

And upgrading, apparently.

I mean, if you stare at your television long enough, you're going to start to realize how small the screen is or how limited your watching options are. Which is why, according to a survey of 5,000 people across the globe, people upgraded their systems. Dolby conducted the survey and found that 72 percent of home viewers spent more money on content in the last six months alone. Gen X and millennials were the ones leading the charge with entertianment.

I'll admit, my husband and I are on this list. We bought a new TV, wall mount and subscribed to Netflix again. We hadn't used it in quite awhile so we canceled our subscription, but with the pandemic hitting we couldn't go without it.

Obviously, we weren't alone. 77 percent said they also paid more for better picture and sound. 64 percent tossed in more money for an additional streaming service or an upgrade to an existing one.

And we're not done.

82 percent of those in the survey are also planning on purchasing a new device for their home entertainment setup. Meanwhile, 64 percent are going to go big with a home theater setup. I would assume this would mean a projector and surround sound speakers? Actually, now that I think about it, these are great gift ideas for the holidays. Or, at the very least, small accessories to add to the "theater" experience.