Kevin Smith Wrote the ‘Mallrats 2’ Script in Quarantine

We keep hearing all the amazing things artists in ye olden times created during their quarantines. As the story goes, William Shakespeare even wrote King Lear — one of the greatest dramatic works in the history of Western civilization — while at home during an outbreak of plague.

Finally, we have our generation’s and our quarantine’s King Lear: The sequel to Mallrats.

It is officially called Twilight of the Mallrats, and Kevin Smith finally finished the script for this long-discussed sequel “thanks in part” to being stuck at home because of coronavirus.

Here’s how he describes the plot, on Instagram:

25 years after the original, Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and “happily ever after” is easier to say than live!

Smith has been teasing a Mallrats sequel for literally decades. For years, he said he wanted to make something called Mallrats 2: Die Hard in a Mall. When that never came together, there was a point where Smith said he was going to turn his idea into a comic book instead. Eventually, Smith made other sequels, like Clerks II, and some of the Mallrats characters did appear in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. But this would be the first full sequel to the 1995 cult comedy.

Here was Smith’s Instagram post:

Smith’s most recent movie, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is available to stream right now on Amazon Prime. Smith says his next quarantine writing project is a new draft of Moose Jaws, a spoof of Jaws that is supposed to conclude his “True North Trilogy” of Canadian comedies, and then a new draft of Clerks 3. Is it the twilight of the clerks, too?