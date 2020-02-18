Man Allegedly Assaults Walmart Shopper Who Told Him To Slow Down

Rock Springs Police say they have arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly assaulted another man for telling him to slow down in the Walmart parking lot.

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, surveillance shows that 28-year-old Stephen Fuller was driving recklessly through the parking on Friday when a man in the parking lot told him to slow down.

Police say Fuller then got out of his vehicle and assaulted the 57-year-old victim.

A short time later police saw Fuller driving near his house, and when officers tried to stop Fuller, police say he took off, driving recklessly with an adult and a toddler as passengers in his vehicle. Fuller then got out of his vehicle and jumped a fence, but was tracked down by police, who arrested him on multiple charges.

Police say they expect more charges to be filed against Fuller by the Sweetwater County Attorney's office.