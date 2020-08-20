Fort Collins, Loveland PD’s Report Potential Kidnapping Suspects

Both the Fort Collins and Loveland Police Departments announced Thursday that they are looking for suspects in potential kidnapping cases.

Fort Collins Police said a white male in his 40's was spotted trying to convince a child to enter his van in a neighborhood near Timberline Road and Drake Road on Thursday morning.

An adult neighbor witness intervened, causing the suspect to drive away. Officers were unable to locate the suspect described as "heavyset, gray hair, wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and hat."

“We are extremely grateful to the neighbor who noticed a concerning situation and stepped in,” said FCPS Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce. “We need our community to share this information so we can identify and find this suspect.”

The Loveland Police Department, meanwhile, is asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect that's recently attempted to break into children's bedroom windows.

Loveland PD released this photo of the suspect:

Loveland PD/Facebook

Anyone with information about Fort Collins incident or suspect, or home security video that may have captured the vehicle, is asked to contact Detective Kelsey Skaar at 970-221-6514. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Anyone with information about the Loveland incident or suspect can contact Officer Aaron Stanek at 970-962-2502 ext. 1182.