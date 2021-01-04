Man Charged for Setting Fire to Car Outside Herschler Building

A Cheyenne man is facing a felony arson charge after reportedly setting fire to his car next to the Herschler Building early Saturday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene around 7:45 a.m. after Thomas Swei drove across the lawn on the north side of the building, parked on the sidewalk and set his car on fire.

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr via Facebook

"Through the investigation they ended up arresting (Swei) and charging him with third-degree arson," said Beck.

"There was no damage to the state property and there were no injuries," Beck added. "At this time, we don't have any information to say that it was connected to anything."

Swei is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $3,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m.