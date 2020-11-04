Man Charged in Attempted Armed Robbery at Cheyenne C-Store

A 22-year-old transient is facing an aggravated robbery charge after allegedly attempting to rob a Cheyenne convenience store at knifepoint.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the incident took place on Oct. 30 at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the Loaf 'N Jug at 1922 E. Lincolnway.

"The employee at the counter stated the suspect entered the store, brandished a knife when he approached the counter and then demanded money," said Inman. "The employee then deployed pepper spray and the suspect left the store on foot."

Inman says the suspect, Donavan Studer, was arrested a short time later after an officer driving in the area where Studer was last seen stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Inman says Studer also had two Laramie County warrants, one for failing to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance and the other for violating probation.