Man Charged in Near Fatal Cheyenne Shooting Bound Over for Trial

The accused triggerman behind a near fatal shooting in west Cheyenne last month has been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

Isaac James, 26, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the Dec. 11, 2019, shooting of 35-year-old North Dakota resident Genaro Bojorquez.

Police spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says Bojorquez was buying methamphetamine from Isaac and his brother, 27-year-old Terrance James, of Cheyenne, when an argument ensued and Isaac shot Bojorquez "one time in the back of the neck."

Bojorquez suffered a severed spinal cord and was life-flighted to Denver, where he remains hospitalized.

Isaac's bond was set at $1 million cash. Terrance -- who was bound over last month on charges of aiding and abetting and simple battery -- also remains jailed on a $1 million bond. The men's arraignments have yet to be set.

