Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder In Fort Collins

Police in Fort Collins say several people have been charged in connection with the investigation into the shooting of a 17-year-old male earlier this month.

The charges include attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges,

Fort Collins Police Services posted the following news release on their Facebook page:

''On 01/04/2020 a 17-year-old male reported that he had been shot near the intersection of Harmony Road and Lady Moon Drive by unknown suspects. After a thorough investigation, Detectives were able to determine that the teen was actually shot during an attempted Aggravated Robbery in the 3000 block of County Fair Lane on the same night. Three adults and three juveniles, including the 17-year-old who suffered the gun shot wound, are facing charges in the incident.

This incident was not a random shooting and police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community. The involved adults have been arrested and are listed below along with their charges.

Jaquil Ellis (dob: 02/02/1999), Attempted 1st Degree Murder - Extreme Indifference, CRS 18-3-102(1)(d), F2; Attempted Aggravated Robbery, CRS 18-4-302(1)(b), F4; Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, CRS 18-6-701(1), F4; Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, CRS 18-12-108(1), F6.

Anthony Hammer (dob: 03/04/1999), Attempt to Influence a Public Servant, CRS 18-8-306, F4; Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, CRS 18-6-701(1), F4; Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, CRS 18-12-108(1), F6.

Andrew Herrera (dob: 02/22/2001), Attempted Aggravated Robbery, CRS 18-4-302(1)(b), F4.

The names of the involved juveniles will not be released.

"Our detectives worked tirelessly on this case, and because of their work, were able to remove dangerous weapons out of our community," said Investigations Sergeant Gary Shaklee.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Detective August Barber at (970) 221 6853.

No further information will be released at this time."