Man Dead After Shooting in South Cheyenne

A man is dead following a shooting in south Cheyenne this morning.

Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Kevin James says deputies were called to a home in the 2400 block of S. 4th Avenue around 2 a.m. after a woman reportedly shot the man.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he later died.

James says "a person of interest was taken into custody pending further investigation," and "there is no further threat to the community."

The case remains under investigation.

