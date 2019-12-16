Man Dies After Shootout with Northern Colorado Authorities

One man is dead following a shootout with Northern Colorado authorities.

The incident occurred around 1:55 p.m. on Sunday afternoon (December 15) near Highway 14 and Weld County Road 49, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement agencies were notified of a vehicle associated with a homicide and an armed bank robbery out of Illinois.

The vehicle, identified as a white Toyota Camry with Iowa plates, was traveling westbound on Highway 14.

A Colorado State Patrol Trooper and an Ault Police Department Officer saw the car on the highway near Weld County Road 49.

The trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the car began to drive away at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

The officers pursued the driver until he wrecked the car off of Highway 45 and Weld County Road 92.

Following the accident, the driver began firing shots outside of the car. It is not believed that either officer fired back at the man.

The two officers stayed at the scene until the Weld County Regional SWAT team arrived. As the SWAT team approached the scene, they found the man dead beside the vehicle.

No other information will be released at this time, as the investigation is currently active.