Man Dies in Crash After Driving Wrong Way on I-80 in Wyoming
A 32-year-old Illinois man was killed and two others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Sunday night.
It happened around 9:15 p.m. near milepost 224, just east of Sinclair.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Zennon Krupa was driving the wrong way on the interstate when he crashed head-on with a semi, glancing off and crashing into the front of a car.
Krupa was ejected from his SUV and died at the scene.
Two other people were also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol didn't say to what extent.
Krupa is the 81st person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.