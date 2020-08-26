Witnesses say a 45-year-old Arizona man killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming was speaking on his cell phone at the time of the crash.

The crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Aug. 19 near milepost 140.6, between Rock Springs and Wamsutter.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Nikoloz Nemsitsveridze was driving east when he drifted off the right side of the interstate and went airborne over a culvert.

Upon impact with the opposite embankment of the culvert, Nemsitsveridze's vehicle burst into flames.

The patrol says Nemsitsveridze's vehicle burned to the frame and he was unable to get out.

​​