Man Found Dead in Southern Wyoming, Person of Interest Sought

A man was found dead early Monday morning in Carbon County, and investigators want to speak to a juvenile who may be armed and dangerous.

Marcos Esteban Garza Calderon stands 5'6" tall and weighs 130 pounds, according to the Carbon County Sheriff's Office. He has brown eyes and black hair, but officials did not release his age or area of residence.

The term 'person of interest' is used to describe someone with whom investigators would like to speak regarding an incident. It is not synonymous with the term 'suspect.'

The sheriff's office says a local resident called dispatch shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday to report a suspicious vehicle on County Road 215, about 100 feet off of Highway 30. The caller reported an unresponsive person was in the back seat.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol responded and found a man who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

As the investigation unfolded, Carbon County sheriff's investigators worked with Nebraska authorities to identify persons of interest in the case.

The sheriff's office also wants information from anyone who may have seen the vehicle that was found Monday morning: a white Toyota sedan with Nebraska plates.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, or anyone who may have information on Calderon and his whereabouts, is urged to contact the Carbon County Sheriff's Office at 307-324-2776.

The investigation is ongoing. Further details, including the identify of the man who died and his relationship to the person of interest, have not been released.