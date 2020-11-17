Man Found Dead Inside Camper Near Flaming Gorge, Deputies Say

Sweetwater County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in his camper near Flaming Gorge Reservoir.

Agency spokesman Deputy Jason Mower says deputies were called to the Anvil Draw area on Sunday afternoon after a concerned citizen discovered the body, which had likely been there for several months.

"The death does not appear suspicious at this time," Mower said in a media release. "(Investigators) continue to work with the coroner's office in notifying next of kin."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Sutton at (307) 922-5343.