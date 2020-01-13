Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Icy I-80 in Wyoming

A 60-year-old California man was killed when the pickup he was riding in crashed on Interstate 80 late Saturday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. at milepost 183, about 10 miles east of Wamsutter.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of the pickup was traveling too fast for the icy road conditions when they lost control of the pickup and rolled it one-and-a-half times.

The driver was able to avoid injury, but their passenger, Henry House, died at the scene. The patrol says House was wearing his seat belt.

This is the second fatality on Wyoming's highways this year compared to four in 2019, one in 2018 and one in 2017 to date.

