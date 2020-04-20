Man Leaves $4,000 Tip for Staff at a Colorado Bar

The staff at Pueblo's Gold Dust Saloon were ecstatic after a customer left them a $4,000 tip.

According to The Coloradoan, the surprise came after a customer picked up his $18 appetizer order, and handed owner Michael Mahan a hefty check.

He explained to Mahan that he was a regular at the bar, and just wanted to make sure that it was doing okay amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mahan reassured him that they were doing just fine, but asked if he could give the check to his staff, who had not been working due to the stay-at-home order.

The customer said yes, and every staff member was granted $444 each.

Mahan told The Coloradoan that his staff is not only grateful for the unexpected tip, but also for everyone who has been tipping with their to-go orders since the shutdown began.

He was also approved for a payroll-protection loan, and is planning to bring his entire staff back to work in the near future.

Cheers to that.