Man Shot, Killed While Hunting in Colorado

A West Virginia man was hunting in Colorado when he was shot and killed by another hunter on Monday (November 9).

According to Denver7, the incident occurred that morning in an isolated area west of Kremmling, when a member of another hunting party allegedly fatally shot Simon Jacob Howell, 26, of Ridgeley.

The party reported the shooting to law enforcement shortly before 10 a.m.; however, officers were unable to get to the scene for several hours due to the remote nature of the area.

Upon arrival, authorities pronounced Howell dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests have been made, but the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office will decide whether or not charges will be filed once the investigation is finished.

"At this point in time, it is a hunting-related incident," Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Randy Hampton told Denver7. "We don't want to speculate or get ahead of the investigation."

The station reports that Howell's death marks the first hunter fatality in Colorado since 2018. Following the implementation of increased hunting education in the 1960s, hunting deaths in the state have declined significantly.