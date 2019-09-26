Man Taken to Cheyenne Hospital After Crashing Into Shari’s Sign

A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into the Shari's sign on E. Lincolnway early Thursday morning.

Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer Kevin Malatesta says the crash happened around 4 a.m.

"The vehicle left the roadway obviously at a high-rate of speed, hit the Shari's sign, was airborne at some point in time and then struck an unoccupied vehicle that was parked in the parking lot," he said.

"The driver was ejected (and) has very serious injuries," he added. "I don't know his status at this point in time."

Malatesta says it's too early to tell what factors may have contributed to the crash.

​​