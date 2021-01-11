Many UW Offices Closed on MLK and Wyoming Equality Day

A majority of the University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 18 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Wyoming Equality Day.

Coe Library, Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center, the UW Art Museum, the UW Geological Museum, and the Wyoming Union are among units that will be closed and will reopen Tuesday, January 19, during regular hours.

UW transit services will also be unavailable.

This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue are scheduled Feb. 8-12. To view the week’s events, go to www.uwyo.edu/studentaffairs/mlkdod/.