Maren Morris has postponed her planned 2020 RSVP: The Tour until 2021, citing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The country and sometimes pop singer-songwriter turned to social media on Thursday (May 14) to give fans the bad news, writing, "In tears writing this, but given these unprecedented circumstances, I've decided to postpone RSVP The Tour to 2021."

Morris goes on to say that all of the rescheduled dates will take place in the same venues the shows in 2020 were slated to perform in, so tickets that fans have already purchased will be valid at the door for the new dates, which fans can see by swiping through her post or at the bottom of the story. Fans will receive information about refunds via email from the ticketing company through which they purchased their seats.

"These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality," Morris writes, but leaves her fans with a positive message.

"Let's do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to the fact that live music, as a fan or as the one on stage, is even more precious now."

Morris toured behind her acclaimed sophomore album, Girl, in 2019, and she announced the 2020 RSVP: The Tour in February of 2020. The tour was originally slated to commence on June 5 in Boston and wrap up in Los Angeles on Oct. 17. The tour was slated to include her husband Ryan Hurd, James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith as opening acts on various dates. It's not clear who will accompany Morris on the new 2021 shows.

The news of her tour cancellation means Morris will get to spend more of 2020 at home with Hurd and their baby boy, Hayes Andrew Hurd. The couple welcomed their first child on March 23.

Maren Morris 2021 RSVP: The Tour Dates:

April 30 -- Alpharetta, Ga.

May 1 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala.

May 6 -- Raleigh, N.C.

May 7 -- Charlotte, N.C.

May 8 -- Charlottesville, Va.

May 14 -- Jacksonville, Fla.

May 15 -- Boca Raton, Fla.

TBD -- Montreal, QC

June 5 -- Rogers, Ark.

June 18 -- Sterling Heights, Mich.

June 19 -- Grand Rapids, Mich.

June 24 -- Columbia, Md.

June 25 -- Boston, Mass.

June 26 -- Gilford, N.H.

July 9 -- Indianapolis, Ind.

July 10 -- Cleveland, Ohio

July 16 -- Kansas City, Mo.

July 23 -- San Diego, Calif.

July 24 -- Los Angeles, Calif.

July 30 -- Abbotsford, BC

July 31 -- Portland, Ore.

Sept. 6 -- Morrison, Colo.