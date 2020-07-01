Maren Morris is getting creative when it comes to keeping her family's style fresh this summer. And a relaxing day out on the water is no exception — just take a look at an adorable photo of the "Girl" singer sporting some matching attire with her baby boy as the pair get some sun and fun.

Morris shared the image via her social media outposts on Tuesday (June 30). Judging by the pic's contents, it certainly looks like the musician and her crew, including her mini-me, are having a roaring start to the summer.

In the image, Morris and her 3-month-old son, Hayes Andrew, sit atop a large, automotive-themed pool float in a body of water. The floral pattern on Morris' two-piece number mirrors that of the baby's rash guard suit, giving the summertime snapshot some resplendent vacation vibes.

"Motor-floatin'," the singer captions the cute photo — a nod to Little Big Town's hit "Pontoon" — eliciting the aura of a tropical getaway by further adding the emojis for a flag in hole and sparkles.

It's all true to form — as internet followers of the country music star are likely aware, Morris frequently shares adorable photos of her child. The musician and her husband, fellow songster Ryan Hurd, just welcomed Hayes into the world in March. He's their first child together. The pair announced the pregnancy in October 2019 after marrying the previous year.

While things continue to change around them during the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like Morris keeps her small family duly entertained. After all, she's got all her favorite people right there with her.