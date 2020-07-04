Maren Morris has deleted all of her social media pictures of her son, Hayes, after having to deal with too much mom-shaming criticism from online users.

The singer has routinely shared fun photos of Hayes over the last few months, keeping fans apprised of his progress while she and her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, have been in quarantine at their Nashville home with their son, who was born on March 23. Most recently, she shared a fun picture of herself and Hayes in matching swimsuits, seated atop an automobile-themes float with the caption, "Motor floatin'."

Though the fun post received a lot of positive feedback, some online users criticized Morris for what they claimed was endangering her son, which caused Hurd to step in and defend his wife. He tweeted, "I'd just like to say, my wife usually doesn’t need me to defend her, but she’s a great mom, and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."

Morris replied directly after one Twitter user criticized her and another jumped to her defense, writing, "Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at."

Morris has recently been celebrating the massive success of her hit single, "The Bones." She co-wrote the song with Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, and released it as the second single from her sophomore album, Girl, in May of 2019. A remix featuring Hozier followed in October of 2019. The song reached No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, as well as topping the Adult Top 40 chart. "The Bones" spent 12 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, surpassing a record that Taylor Swift previously held for the most weeks a song from a female country solo artist occupied the top spot on that chart.

Morris might not be posting any more pictures of her son, but she's going to get even more bonding time with him. On May 14, she announced that she was postponing her planned 2020 RSVP: The Tour until 2021, citing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).