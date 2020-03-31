Maren Morris Had to Undergo Emergency C-Section After 30 Hours of Labor

Maren Morris is calling a birth plan a "fool's errand" after she experienced a difficult delivery with her first baby, son Hayes Andrew Hurd, earlier this month.

The country music star opened up about her trying delivery on social media, telling her more than 1 million followers that she had to undergo an emergency Caesarean section after being in labor for 30 hours.

"Not what we planned, but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand," Morris, 29, writes in a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a precious photo that shows her newborn son being cradled in his daddy's arms. "All that mattered was that he got here safely."

Morris also made note of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that giving birth to her son "in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are" before sharing that the atmosphere of the maternity ward, was "eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene."

"All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here,” Morris captions, talking of her time in recovery while accompanied by her loving husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, 33.

Even though Morris endured a less-than-easy birth, she made sure to share her gratitude for all of the healthcare professionals, who helped her safely deliver her son in a time of uncertainty.

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can’t think of anything more selfless than that,” the singer says, concluding her message with a thank you to mothers around the world:

"Ultimately, I can’t thank every single mother enough for going through what you’ve gone through, because I had no idea how hard it could be, and I’m a measly four days in. The world is changing before our eyes, and so am I. That’s been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."

Morris and Hurd met in 2013 after meeting in Nashville during a songwriting session. They got married on March 24, 2018 and revealed via social media that they were expecting their first child one year later, on October 22, 2019. The happy couple welcomed baby Hayes into the world on March 23 — one day before their second wedding anniversary and one week ahead of his March 30 due date.