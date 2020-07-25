Maren Morris is a wife and a mother and one of country music’s most influential artists. So if you think some comments from some internet trolls are going to keep her from doing her thing, try again.

They won’t.

“The Bones” hitmaker’s latest run-in with the haters began on Tuesday (July 21), when the new mommy headed to her Instagram page to share two pics of herself looking downright beautiful with a new hairstyle, captioning them, "Wavy hair."

Soon after she shared the pics, some of Morris’ biggest fans headed to the comment section, with everyone from RaeLynn and Erin Oprea to her husband Ryan Hurd throwing some much-deserved compliments her way.

But there is always one that wants to ruin the party.

“Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t--s,” one follower wrote, referring to her revealing top. “Yes it’s distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow. Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

The Grammy-winning artist quickly snapped back on her various social channels. On Twitter, she wrote, “Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off.”

And on Instagram, she responded, “Girl BYE. Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out.”

New parents Morris and Hurd welcomed their son, Hayes Andrew in March of 2020. And in true super mom fashion, Morris debuted two new tracks – “Just for Now” and “Takes Two” – in June.

Morris is going to get more bonding time with her son coming up. On May 14, she announced that she was postponing her planned 2020 RSVP: The Tour until 2021, citing the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).