Pregnancy insomnia is no joke — just ask Maren Morris! The country star's baby boy hasn't even been born yet, but he's already keeping her up at night.

“Every morning, I wake up at 3:30 on the dot. At this point, it’s just my body clock waking me up, and I don’t know if its from the baby kicking or if its hormones or anxiety," Morris tells CMT's Cody Alan, "but I mean, I lay awake for two hours with nothing to do. I end up watching TV or reading or something so that my brain will shut off again!"

Morris admits her new sleeping habits are "so annoying," too.

"I want to just sleep through the night so that I am well rested for the sleepless nights to come when the baby is actually here!" she adds.

Morris is due in March, about two years after she and her husband and fellow artist Ryan Hurd got married. The baby boy will be the pair's first child, and Morris admits that she was expecting him to be a girl.

"I grew up with one sister; my mom owns a hair salon. So I was just always surrounded by women, and I have an affinity for them. There's women in my band and my crew. I've never really had a male sibling or anything like that. So I had just felt like I'm going to have a girl because I'm constantly surrounded by women, and I put a record out this year called Girl," Morris shares. "And, nope, the test said it was a boy."