Maren Morris is pregnant! The country and pop singer and her husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, have announced that they are expecting their first child — a baby boy — in March 2020.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one," Morris writes on Instagram in a post shared Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 22).

Morris and Hurd married in March of 2018. The couple first met when they were both up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville's music scene, and Morris attributes much of her newfound confidence and the music on her acclaimed sophomore album, Girl, to her more content life since settling in with Hurd.

The couple have known since before they wed that they planned to start a family at some point.

“If you’re gonna get married, you have to have those talks beforehand anyways, and I definitely know that I want a family, and he would be such an amazing dad; he’s such a kid himself,” she told People in January of 2019. “I love his family, and he loves my family, so we’ve definitely had those conversations, and they’ve been really fun and exciting.”

Hurd shared a different photo of the couple on Instagram with a caption reading, "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her...cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life..."