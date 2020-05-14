Maren Morris Red Rocks Show Postponed to 2021

Another postponed concert is added to our list as AEG announced Thursday that Maren Morris postponed her Red Rocks Amphitheater performance.

She's not the only country music star to postpone their show in Colorado. Kenny Chesney just announced that he will not be performing in Denver in August.

The singer-songwriter wrote an emotional note for fans and sharing her love, and AEG shared her message with the postponement announcement.

In tears writing this but given these unprecedented circumstances, I’ve decided to postpone RSVP: The Tour to 2021....These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality. Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or as the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you. -m

Your ticket will be valid for the new date. If you can no longer attend the show, you will have the option to transfer, sell or get a refund.

Source: AEG