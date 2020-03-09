Maren Morris Shines Nine Months Pregnant at Rodeo Houston

Most mommas-to-be are feeling not much more of anything but ready to not be pregnant once they creep up to their due dates. Amazingly, Maren Morris managed to circumvent that particular state of mind when she took the stage at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Saturday (Mar. 7), performing the event for the first time while nine months pregnant in a glittering jumpsuit and looking radiant.

Despite her glam outfit, the Texas-bred singer did indeed appear quite far along in her pregnancy, and she made sure to address the situation to the audience just in case her firstborn (a son, with husband Ryan Hurd), decided to make an early arrival.

"If I go into labor during this show, it’s all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas,” she announced, according to the Houston Chronicle. “He’s kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast."

The young man did not decide to make any such appearance, and Morris was able to then post an after-show shot of herself about to board a private jet in her glam gear, carrying a Whataburger-branded tote. "That’s a wrap, Texas. #9monthsAndDidTheFreakingRodeo," she captioned the photo.

Morris, an Arlington, Texas native, gave NRG Stadium a delivery of her own sorts consisting of hits ranging from "Girl," "80s Mercedes," "All My Favorite People," "I Could Use A Love Song" and her most recent single, "To Hell And Back." She concluded her set with two of her No. 1 hits, "The Bones" and "My Church."

Morris' due date has not been publicly announced, but she's alluded to the fact that it's around late March to early April, since she has noted that her son will add another Aries zodiac sign to the family (she herself is an April 10 birthday Aries). Due to the fact that she could possibly go into labor at any time, the Chronicle noted that a car remained by the stage to collect her if needed.

It didn't turn out that way, but Morris will definitely remember the evening. “For the rest of my life, I’m gonna look back at this show and show my son footage of it,” she remarked.

Morris also has no plans to slow down after her son's birth. She recently revealed the cities and dates for an upcoming 2020 tour that she's calling RSVP: The Tour, which has her hitting the road beginning on June 5 in Boston for a tour that will see her crisscrossing the United States, ending up in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 to wrap the dates.

September will also briefly find Morris in Canada for shows in Abbotsford, B.C., on Sept. 10 and Montreal on Sept. 25.

