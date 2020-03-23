Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Welcome Their Baby Boy

And just like that, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are parents! The country artists welcomed their baby boy into the world on Monday (March 23), Morris reports on Instagram.

Morris and Hurd named their son Hayes Andrew Hurd. In an Instagram post, Morris shares a number of photos of the couple with their new baby, and calls their new bundle of joy the "love of our lives."

Hurd, too, shared a few sweet photos of him, his wife and their new baby via Instagram:

Hayes Andrew Hurd is Morris and Hurd's first child. The pair announced her pregnancy last fall. "The irony is too rich that after a year of living in the "GIRL" headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," Morris wrote on Instagram at the time.

Morris and Hurd have been married for about a year and a half, since March of 2018. The two got engaged in July of 2017, after meeting in 2013, during a songwriting session. Both singer-songwriters signed to Sony Music Nashville, the two were randomly put together to write; during that session, they penned “Last Turn Home,” which Tim McGraw recorded. The pair remained friends for a couple of years until, they say, "the timing of it was inevitable."