Maren Morris Shows Off Infant Son Hayes in New Photo

Maren Morris may just have another budding star in the family, in addition to herself and husband/fellow musician Ryan Hurd. The singer posted an adorable shot of her 2-month-old son to Instagram, showing that the little guy is already loving the camera at even his tender age.

In the photo, baby Hayes is calmly facing the camera full-on, with even a hint of a smile on his little face. "Happy 2 months to my sweet boy," Morris captioned the post.

Hayes Andrew Hurd was born on March 23, right as the nation went into lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic. As Hurd noted last month, being in quarantine with a newborn is a bit of an unusual situation ("It's a little harder because we can't really have anybody over to see our baby," he admitted), but that overall they are contentedly adjusting to being a new family of three.

Morris will be having even more time at home with her husband and son, as she announced earlier this month that, much to her regret, she has been forced to cancel her 2020 RSVP: The Tour until 2021 due to the pandemic. The trek was originally slated to commence on June 5 in Boston and wrap up in Los Angeles on Oct. 17, and was set to include Hurd, James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith as opening acts. There is no information yet on who will join her for the new 2021 shows.