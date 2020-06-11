Maren Morris is giving into love — and she's not the only one — in her new song "Takes Two." Morris dropped the unreleased track on Friday morning (June 12).

"What've you done with yourself? / 'Cause I can't look away ... Keep on blamin' myself / 'Cause I've got no restraint," Morris sings in the first verse of "Takes Two." "Don't leave the door open, 'cause we're not gonna move / Yeah, you know you're not leavin' / I'm not leavin' without you."

"Takes two / Takes two to love like this / To love like this," Morris sings in the chorus of the song, which is a little slinky, with a '90s/'00s R&B vibe. "Takes two / Now you and I can't quit / And I can't quit."

"Takes Two" is a holdover from the recording sessions for Morris' sophomore album, Girl. The artist co-wrote the track with Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin, with whom she also wrote that record's title track.

"Takes Two" is one of two new tracks Morris released early Friday morning, an older song that she "polish[ed] up" during the novel coronavirus quarantine, which has ground to a halt most artists' summertime tour plans. For her part, Morris pushed her 2020 RSVP: The Tour to 2021.

In early May, Morris released a live EP, another bit of new music for fans who are missing live shows. She and her husband, fellow musician Ryan Hurd, are spending their quarantine at home with their new baby: Hayes Andrew Hurd, born on March 23, is the couple's first child.