Maren Morris may have unintentionally created the ultimate baby hack — at least for one lucky family.

A video from user @aliquinn17 on Twitter (display name Ali Q Reis) shows Reis' crying baby being calmed by Morris' hit song "The Bones."

"When I was pregnant I listened to @MarenMorris and @Hozier 'The Bones' frequently... now it never fails to calm her down," the tweet reads.

And it's no lie.

Watch as the upset, screaming baby stops fussing when Morris' vocals hit in the first verse. Baby continues to vibe to Morris' hit track without another whimper. Success!

So, does this mean Morris has figured out the ultimate baby hack for all babies everywhere? Well, unfortunately, the trick doesn't seem to be working for Morris herself, who just welcomed a baby boy with husband and fellow country star Ryan Hurd on Monday (March 23).

"This is too much for words," the singer tweeted in response to the video. "I will say, the same thing doesn’t work for my baby," which she followed with laughing emojis.

Morris was quick to share photos of her son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, on social media after his birth, indicating that mother and baby are in healthy and in good spirits (and that Hurd is a proud new daddy).

Hurd and Morris first met in their early days as songwriters in the Nashville music scene and married in early 2018. Their baby boy comes into the world just one day after their second wedding anniversary and one year and 15 days after Morris' album release of Girl, which houses "The Bones."

In a 2019 social media post, Morris noted: "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'Girl' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one."