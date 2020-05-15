Marian Orr Files To Run For Another Term As Cheyenne Mayor

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she will run for another term as leader of the state's largest city in 2020.

The mayor made the following announcement on Thursday on Facebook:

''This afternoon I filed my paperwork for re-election for mayor of Cheyenne. I’m extremely proud of the team I have built at city hall, and I firmly believe now more than ever, continuity in leadership is critical for the city of Cheyenne to come out of this crisis stronger than ever. When I told you during my State of the City that my theme and goal for our community was “Together2020” none of us could have envisioned how critically important and true that would be. Indeed, our community continues to come together, while staying apart. Today, my attention is laser-focused on opening our community in a safe and measured way in these coming days and weeks. Therefore, I am delaying a formal campaign kick-off at this present time. Like you, I look forward to better days ahead. We remain Together2020.''

Orr joins former Cheyenne City Councilman Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger as announced candidates for mayor in 2020. State employee James Johnson last fall said he was running for mayor as well, but it's unclear at this point whether he is still a candidate.

Coppinger will be on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 at 11 a.m. on Saturday.