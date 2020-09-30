Perhaps you heard about the Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden last night. Perhaps you were very unlucky and actually watched it. It was loud, it was angry, it was ugly, it was bad. So bad, that people on Twitter were struggling to find awful things to compare it to.

Mark Hamill, for example, said that the debate was “the worst thing” he’d ever seen, adding “& I was in The Star Wars Holiday Special.”

The Holiday Special, is perhaps the single most hated item in the entire Star Wars mythology — and given how large that mythology is (and how hated parts of it are), that’s really saying something. The show, which premiered on CBS in 1978 as a quick attempt to cash-in on the original Star Wars’ massive popularity during the development of The Empire Strikes Back, got dreadful reviews from critics and fans for its bizarre storyline and special effects, along with its cavalcade of very un-Star Wars guest stars like Bea Arthur, Art Carney, and Jefferson Starship. To date, it has never been officially released on home video.

And the debate was worse than that.

Very similar jokes were made by others in entertainment, like Jeremy Slater, who wrote the disastrous 2015 reboot of Fantastic Four.

(If you want to read more on what went wrong with Slater’s Fantastic Four, we interviewed him about it a few years back.)

This all amounts to some very impressive, if totally unintentional viral marketing for the new LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, a spoof of the old holiday, er, classic, which will premiere on Disney+ on November 17. Also, please vote. Please.