Mark Hamill Thanks ‘The Mandalorian’ For Luke Skywalker’s Return

The second season of The Mandalorian ended on a high note. Up until this point, the series had focused on Din Djarin's quest to find a Jedi to train Baby Yoda, also known as The Child, and officially known as Grogu. Channelling his powers of the Force, Grogu was able to call out to someone in the galaxy, but we didn't know whom. It wasn't until the Season 2 finale that we learned the mystery Jedi was none other than Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself.

Of course, Hamill's guest appearance was kept under wraps the entire season. Fans were utterly shocked and surprised to see Luke take ownership of little green Grogu. Even Hamill found himself taken aback — with gratitude. Two weeks after the finale episode aired on Disney+, Hamill shared a tweet expressing his thanks to the show's creators, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. "Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given."

Check out his full post below:

The Mandalorian used CGI technology to give Luke his youthful appearance he had at the end of Return of the Jedi. It was completely unexpected, and yet it added a new layer of importance to the story being told on screen. The second season saw the addition of quite a few fan-favorite franchise characters, including Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). While Season 1 stood alone in its own corner of the Star Wars galaxy, Season 2 began melding Mando's journey with the iconic storylines we know and love.