Mark Ruffalo Still Wants to Make a ‘Hulk’ Movie

Despite being self-isolated in his home in upstate New York, Mark Ruffalo is still excited to talk about his upcoming work. In a recent interview with Variety (which was held over Zoom), Ruffalo revealed his intentions for his career in the future, which may include another Bruce Banner/Hulk performance.

Although he said he desires to shift more towards directing and producing his own projects, he could definitely see himself appearing in a Hulk standalone movie. The last time we got to see our favorite green guy front and center was in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with Edward Norton in the role. As it turns out, Ruffalo has a concept for what his Hulk movie would be about. And no, it’s not an origin story. Said Ruffalo:

There’s an idea that I think could be really interesting. We’ve never really followed him into his life. He’s always kind of off on the side. He’s like the Rosencrantz and Guildenstern of the Avengers. It’d be interesting to fill in all the blanks about what happened to him in between all these movies.

We’d love to see a solo Bruce Banner/Hulk movie with Ruffalo as the lead. From his first performance in 2012’s The Avengers he’s always brought a special sense of heart to his green alter ego. Even Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was impressed at Ruffalo’s level of character preparation. “I was surprised. I thought, ‘Oh well, he’s playing Banner and the Hulk — how much work goes into being a screaming monster?’" said Waititi. “But he took it seriously and wanted to explore the duality of the character.”

There’s been speculation that Ruffalo will make an appearance in Marvel’s upcoming series She-Hulk for Disney+, but he confirmed those conversations are still in early days. Right now, Ruffalo is more focused on his work as producer and star of the HBO limited series I Know This Much Is True, which premieres May 10.