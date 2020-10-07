Marlena McManis Named New Deputy Warden at Torrington Prison

The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that Marlena McManis will be the new deputy warden at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

McManis has served as unit manager since 2013 and started her career at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. She has 14 years of service with the DOC.

"Deputy Warden McManis displays high integrity and is ethically grounded," said WDOC Interim Director Daniel Shannon. "I have no doubt she will contribute excellence to the executive leadership team."

McManis will assume her duties on Thursday, Oct. 15.

​​