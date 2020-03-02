Poll: What Is One Piece of Marriage Advice You Would Give to Newlyweds?
Luke Combs, Jon Pardi and Jimmie Allen are just a few country stars who'll get married in the near future.
Country music is notorious for having a lot of songs based around love and marriage. As a guy who got married a few years ago, I would say the best piece of advice I can give is to always do what your wife says and you will be doing great in life. It helps that I married an incredible woman, Kristen, who keeps me in line.
What one piece of marriage advice would you give to someone about to tie the knot?
