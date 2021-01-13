Martin Luther King Jr. Day to Impact Cheyenne Trash Pick Up

Trash and recycle pick up scheduled for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 16, the City of Cheyenne announced Wednesday.

Residents are asked to have their trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station (220 N. College Drive), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Road) and Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Avenue) will be closed on Jan. 18 due to the holiday.

For more information contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440.