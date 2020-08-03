Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Sets Revealed In Australian News Footage

After a several month hiatus, production for the Marvel Phase Four movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Swords is getting ready to resume in Western Australia. Over the weekend, Sydney’s news station 7NEWS documented the exciting development. The aerial news footage gives us a sneak peek at the elaborate sets for the film, which takes place in Asia. Check it out below:

As you can see in the video, the sets for Shang-Chi are quite complex. There’s what appears to be a village setting, featuring buildings with bright yellow roof tops. One side is completely walled by a massive green screen, teasing some impressive special effects. The clip reports that shooting will begin in a matter of days.

Four months ago, Shang-Chi was shut down due to coronavirus concerns. Now, after the cast and crew’s mandatory quarantine period, things are finally coming back to life. Shang-Chi is the first Marvel movie to feature a cast mainly comprised of Asian actors, including Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, and Rosalind Chao. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (The Glass Castle), with a screenplay from David Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984).

As fellow Phase Four film Black Widow and Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision remain in release date limbo, it’s encouraging to see some sort of development in the MCU. Hopefully, as production fully ramps back up, we’ll get more behind-the-scenes tidbits from Shang-Chi to tide us over until May 2021.